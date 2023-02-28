Palm Springs International Airport awarded $5.7M to renovate and expand baggage claim

The Palm Springs International Airport will renovate and expand its baggage claim after receiving $5.7 million from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport staff applied for grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law - Airport Terminal Program in the winter. On Monday, the Department of Transportation notified the airport that PSP was awarded $5.7 million to help fund the design and construction work needed to expand and renovate the airport’s baggage claim.

Officials said the expansion of the baggage claim was originally planned to begin in 2025, but the airport is now able to accelerate the project thanks to this grant.

“As air travel to our valley continues to grow, these funds will help us address the over-capacity issues we’re experiencing in our baggage claim,” said Harry Barrett, Executive Director of Aviation. “The baggage claim project is just one of the many projects we are undertaking to address current issues with the terminal as part of our efforts to create a world-class airport for Palm Springs.”

Highlights of the project will include:

Expansion of the building footprint to increase passenger circulation areas

New and larger baggage return systems that will increase system capacity

Replacement of all flooring

Infrastructure including electrical, mechanical, and HVAC systems

Relocation of car rental service desks & some airline Baggage Service Offices

Updates to the public announcement, Bag Information Display, and security systems

PSP staff is now working with the FAA to understand funding timelines and begin the process of securing a design consultant to assist with planning the baggage claim improvements, officials said.