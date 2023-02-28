Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:15 PM
Published 12:47 PM

Rollover crash causes power outage in Cathedral City

Around 9:30 a.m. two cars were involved in a rollover crash in Cathedral city on Landau Blvd. and Ramon Rd. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said the wreck downed a cable causing there to be a power outage in the area. Edison was at the scene restoring the power.

One of the cars involved in the crash was an electric vehicle.

"Electric vehicles do present a little bit of a challenge but we have recently taken some classes on how to manage them because of the significant amount of batteries and the high voltage of these vehicles. We're trained to know  exactly where to cut wire to make the cars safe," said Battalion Chief Craig Samborn of the Cathedral city Fire Department.

The crash's cause is currently under investigation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Amber Juarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content