Rollover crash causes power outage in Cathedral City

Around 9:30 a.m. two cars were involved in a rollover crash in Cathedral city on Landau Blvd. and Ramon Rd. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said the wreck downed a cable causing there to be a power outage in the area. Edison was at the scene restoring the power.

One of the cars involved in the crash was an electric vehicle.

"Electric vehicles do present a little bit of a challenge but we have recently taken some classes on how to manage them because of the significant amount of batteries and the high voltage of these vehicles. We're trained to know exactly where to cut wire to make the cars safe," said Battalion Chief Craig Samborn of the Cathedral city Fire Department.

The crash's cause is currently under investigation.