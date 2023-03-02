College of the Desert men’s tennis program undefeated, ranked No. 1 in Southern California

Coached by Guy Fritz, who tells KESQ he plans to retire after this season, the Roadrunners are rolling so far this season.

Guy talked about this year's momentum and tells @KESQ he plans to retire after this season.



Undefeated on the year, the COD men's tennis team is the No. 1 ranked junior college squad in Southern California, according to the latest rankings by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

COD is coming off their 43rd straight Inland Empire Athletic Conference (IEAC) victory.

The strong start to the season comes on the heels of an impressive 2022 season in which the team won the SoCal Regional Final and won their 16th California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championship.