Historic season for Palm Desert boys soccer finally comes to an end

What a run it was for Palm Desert boys soccer.

The Aztecs made history this year, winning a CIF-SS Division 5 title, their first in program history.

https://kesq.com/news/2023/02/25/palm-desert-boys-soccer-wins-cif-ss-d5-championship-3-1-over-animo-leadership/

But all good things must come to an end.

Their season finally came to a close with a 2-1 loss at Orange Lutheran in the CIF Division 4 SoCal Championships.

Despite the loss, it was a special season for the Aztecs.

PD went the furthest of any Aztec soccer team in the past and further than any local winter sports team in our valley this year.

With the loss, it also marks the end of head coach Brenner Lopez's time with the Aztecs. Lopez told Sports Director Blake Arthur that this would be his last season with the team.

