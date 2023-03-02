Truck spills load of human waste following I-10 rollover collision

A big rig hauling human waste rolled over on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert Thursday morning spilling its load on the roadside and backing up eastbound drivers on the freeway.

The crash also involved another vehicle at 4:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol but caused no injuries.

Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes approximately 5 miles to Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City.

Both vehicles were on the right shoulder just east of the Monterey Drive interchange as the processed human waste was spread along the roadside.

