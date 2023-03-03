Kicking off the 7th Annual LGBT Days in Cathedral City

Cathedral City is kicking off the 3 days of fun with the 7th Annual LGBT Days. It’s known as the first Pride celebration of the year in California!

On Friday night, Cathedral City City Hall was lit in Pride colors as Mayor Rita Lamb put up the Pride flag.

Following the ceremony, there will be a screening of a movie called, Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater.

This year there will be a special drone show centered around the PRIDE theme starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The highlight of Saturday's events includes a tribute to Leslie Jordan who the city said has attended previous CC PRIDE events.

On Sunday, attendees will gather to watch one of the most popular events, the bed race. Community groups will compete for the bed decorated bed and the fastest run to the finish line.

