Hiker rescued after being lost for nearly a day near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Crews were able to rescue a hiker who has lost for nearly a whole day near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said a 39-year-old man called 911 Tuesday at around 5:25 p.m. and said he was lost near the tram. He told dispatch that he had food and water and did not report any injuries.

"Due to inclement weather, the aviation and ground rescue units were not able to reach him overnight," writes a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept.

Madison Morgan, a spokesperson for the tram, confirmed that a crew went out sometime Tuesday night. A second crew began its rescue operations at around 7:30 a.m.

"As far as we know, it is one hiker that is battling freezing conditions. The Tram is not aware of the current condition of the hiker at this time," Morgan said.

Multiple agencies assisted with the rescue mission on Wednesday. Morgan said the rescue team was transported by Tramcar.

"We are hoping the hiker is brought to safety very soon but from what we know, he is in a difficult spot to get to, so they are trying everything they can without compromising the safety of the rescue team," Morgan added.

Crews were able to reach the hiker at 3:05 p.m., the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed. He was medically evacuated and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.