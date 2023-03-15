Mountain runoff causes major flooding, road closures on Valley floor

The rain has passed, but major flooding is still impacting residents across the Valley.

In the West Valley, what looked like a river flowing quickly right off of Highway 111 kept Snow Creek Village residents from leaving.

Snowcreek Canyon Road was shut down, which could leave residents stranded for days.

Snowcreek Canyon Road

Video from above show a river flowing for miles, due to runoff from the mountains. It made its way through the washes, creating flooding issues on the Valley floor.

“Just signifies how much this impacts people's day to day life. And they're, they're willing to risk their safety to instead of having to go around," said Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner.

Garner took off in a chopper and surveyed the damage from the sky.

“It isn't just one section that is flooded out. It's multiple spots on Gene Autry. And then the same thing happens on Indian Canyon on Vista Chino. So you don't have to just get through one tough, tough area. It's multiple, it's really dangerous," she explained.

There were road closures throughout the city, but it didn’t stop drivers from going around those barriers.

“You just saw dozens of cars coming by of all different sizes. And yes, somebody had opened the barricade, but it's obvious that the streets are closed. You know, I don't know why anybody would have risked their lives or their safety," Garner said.