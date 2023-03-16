Deadly crash in Whitewater shuts down I-10 traffic for nearly 9 hours

Update 5:15 p.m.

All lanes have been reopened, the California Highway Patrol announced.

Original Report 10:00 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 traffic was backed up near Whitewater Thursday morning following a deadly 2-vehicle crash.

CHP reported it happened just west of Haugen-Lehmann Way around 8:45 a.m.

Cal Fire said one person was killed and another person had minor injuries.

Correction: As of 4:00 p.m., the CHP reported that the #4 and #5 lanes were reopened but the #1, #2, and #3 lanes were still closed.

A six-hour SigAlert was put into place just after 9:30 a.m.

