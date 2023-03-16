Investigators: rifle and illegal drugs discovered in Desert Hot Springs home, man arrested

A man was arrested after officials reportedly served a search warrant Wednesday at a home in Desert Hot Springs.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the search happened around 5:00 p.m. near 66000 Cahuilla Avenue.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force led the search with the help of the California Highway Patrol K-9 Team.

Investigators said officers located illegal narcotics, including cocaine and psilocybin, as well as a short barrel AR-15 rifle.

After the search, a man was reportedly arrested for possession of narcotics for sales, possession of a firearm with narcotics, and possession of a short barrel rifle. He was transported to John Benoit Detention Center and booked.

Community members with more information on this incident were asked to contact CVVCGTF member Officer Coddington at (760) 836-1600.

