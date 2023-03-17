Drivers frustrated with Jefferson Street road resurfacing causing traffic backup

Drivers were being delayed in La Quinta and Indio Friday for continuing road work on Jefferson Drive.

Traffic was backed up on northbound Jefferson Drive from Highway 111 to Miles Avenue. Traffic was also backed on westbound Miles Avenue east of Jefferson Drive.

Frustrated drivers are speaking out over the road work. Jocelyn Michaca Garnica works at Mochinut at the corner of Fred Waring and Jefferson Street. Her commute to work has now doubled.

"Like, you don't really see traffic here because it's like the valley. It's small. But it's like when this happens, it's like, wow," said Garnica. "[The store is] not as busy. And like after school traffic-- even like our evening staff tries to get here. They're all in high school. So when they try to get here, they get here late because of all the traffic."

Despite more visitors in town for the BNP Paribas, Mochinut has seen a 30% drop in sales within the last week.

Octavinao Victoria stopped at the shop to get relief from all the traffic.

"I was supposed to be in a meeting in 30 minutes. And it's been an hour. So I just pulled over and had some doughnuts," said Victoria.

He owns an air conditioning company. Lately, his workers haven't been able to make as many service calls due to the traffic.

"We just have to do less calls. And maybe-- we don't show up on time," said Victoria.

With all the extra tourists in town for the tennis tournament, some wonder why the road work is being done now.

"They should work at night if they're gonna do it this time of year. Or just pick the summer. Because there's less people in the summer," said Victoria.

According to the City of La Quinta, Friday is expected to be the last day of the road work on Jefferson Street.

City of La Quinta

Alternate routes are Adams Street to the west or Clinton Street to the east. Drivers can take Fred Waring Drive or Highway 111 east and westbound to avoid delays on Miles Avenue.

