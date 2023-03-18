Skip to Content
Man arrested following a stolen car pursuit

A man is behind bars following a stolen vehicle pursuit on the I-10.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigators said it started around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies reportedly spotted the stolen vehicle near Varner and Ramon Road in Thousand Palms. They unsuccessfully tried to pull over the driver, who allegedly sped off.

The pursuit ended when the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran in the area of Fillmore Street in Thermal.

The suspect was found and arrested on a handful of charges, including having the stolen vehicle and probation violation.

