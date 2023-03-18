PSPD: Missing at-risk teenager has been found

Palm Springs police said Saturday morning a missing "at-risk" teenager had been found after walking away from her home overnight.

The department said Morgan Norris, 16, disappeared between the hours of midnight and 3:30 Saturday morning.

She was described as 5'5", 118 pounds, and last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark leggings.

Norris reportedly left from the area of San Lorenzo Road. She is developmentally disabled and requires medications.

There was no immediate word on how she was found.

