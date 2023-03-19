In Chicago mayor’s race, 2 hopefuls reflect Democrats’ split

CHICAGO (AP) — The two candidates for Chicago mayor have very different ideas about the future of the heavily Democratic city. Brandon Johnson is a progressive county commissioner who last month advanced to an April 4 runoff thanks to heavy support from the teachers union. The 46-year-old former teacher and union member is endorsed by progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Paul Vallas finished first out of nine candidates in the February vote. The 69-year-old is a more moderate Democrat endorsed by the Chicago police union who focused strongly on reducing crime. He’s backed by prominent members of the business community. The increasingly bitter contest is another example of broader tension within the Democratic Party.

