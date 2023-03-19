North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has described its weekend ballistic missile launch as a simulated nuclear attack on South Korea. The North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, called Monday for his nuclear forces to sharpen their war readiness in the face of South Korea’s expanding military exercises with the U.S. The report by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency came after the South Korean and Japanese militaries detected North Korea firing a short-range ballistic missile Sunday into waters off its eastern coast. The launch came less than an hour before the U.S. flew long-range B-1B bombers for joint training with South Korean warplanes as part of their biggest combined training in years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.