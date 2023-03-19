Search on for Florida boaters missing in lake near Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two boaters missing and believed drowned in a central Florida lake near the Legoland theme park. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the two men jumped into Lake Eloise on Saturday evening to save a third person from their group, a woman, who was struggling in the water after jumping in with the boat’s anchor. The men became separated from the boat and disappeared. The woman was rescued by sheriff’s deputies after a girl on the boat dialed 911 on a cellphone. The lake is beside Legoland in Winter Haven but the incident was not connected with the theme park.

