First Alert Weather Alert: Incoming storm brings rain, wind, and snow

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect now through Wednesday morning as another winter storm system brings significant impacts to Southern California.

RAIN

Palm Springs set a new daily rainfall record for March 21st, surpassing the 1992 record of 0.21". The official total for the date will be updated and released on Wednesday. Scattered showers will continue to move inland overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all areas shaded in green on the map. This includes the Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass, and Northern Coachella Valley near Desert Hot Springs. Runoff continuing into Wednesday will create an active flow through the Whitewater River, leading to road closures. Prepare to take an alternate route if you encounter a flooded roadway.

SNOW

For the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning will be in place through Wednesday evening. Snow levels could drop as low as 4,000' by Wednesday morning. More than 30" of snow is possible above 6,000'. Strong winds and heavy snow could cause tree damage.

WIND

Regarding wind, a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in place for the desert. The warning has been extended until Noon Wednesday.

Sunny conditions return for the end of the week, but highs will remain well below the average of 82.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!