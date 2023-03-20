Report: Amanda Bynes on psych hold after wandering naked in downtown LA

Nearly one year after being released from a conservatorship prompted by concerns about her mental health, actress Amanda Bynes was reported today to be under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly being spotted roaming naked near downtown Los Angeles.

TMZ, citing an eyewitness, reported that Bynes was spotted without any clothing near downtown early Sunday morning. The 36-year-old actress flagged down a passing motorist and said she was recovering from a psychotic episode, then she called 911 herself, the website reported.

According to TMZ, Bynes was taken to a police station, and she was placed on what is known as a 5150 hold so she can undergo a psychiatric evaluation, a process that generally takes 72 hours.

Representatives for Bynes could not be reached for immediate comment. The Los Angeles Police Department also had no immediate information about the report.

Bynes, who has largely avoided the public eye in recent years, was scheduled to attend an event known as "'90s Con" over the weekend in Connecticut, where she was set to reunite with her former co-stars from the show "All That," which shot her to stardom. But she canceled her appearance, citing an illness.

Her co-stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, both appeared at the event. Mitchell -- who did not discuss any details of Bynes' illness or condition -- offered words of support for her at the event.

"I've just been praying for her," he said. "It's awesome to see she's doing better. Which is great. We're just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it's answered prayers that she's going a lot better."

Until last year, Bynes had been under a conservatorship for about nine years, with her mother overseeing her affairs due to concerns about her mental health. The issues began nearly a decade ago with a string of arrests that included a DUI case involving a 2012 collision with a patrol car in West Hollywood and another instance in which her pants caught fire while she tried to set a fire in a Thousand Oaks driveway.