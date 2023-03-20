What is the 2023 Spring Equinox and when is it?

Earlier sunrises, warmer days, chirping birds, and blooming flowers are all telltale signs that the start of spring is approaching. Though the signs of spring are here in the valley, interspersed with the winter-like conditions California has recently experienced, there are two major dates that signify the official seasonal shift.

The meteorological start of spring, which is determined by the annual temperature cycle and the 12-month calendar, was on March 1 this year. However, the spring equinox, or the vernal equinox, which has been recognized as the official start of the season throughout history, starts on March 20 at 2:24 p.m. PST.

The term is a combination of two Latin words- aequus which translates to "equal" and nox, or “night.”

There are two equinoxes a year, once in the spring and in the fall, During an equinox, both hemispheres are equally illuminated by the sun, indicating 12 hours of both day and night. However, there tends to be more daylight on the equator so this perfect balance rarely ever achieved!

Courtesy of: The National Weather Service

According to The National Weather Service, this nearly equal balance of day and night occurs when the Earth is tilted on its axis by 23.5°, or when it neither facing towards or away from the sun.

Across different cultures, the spring equinox marks the beginning of the official countdown to holidays like Easter and Passover. The equinox is also recognized as a time of renewal and new beginnings.

