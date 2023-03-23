SC Senate OKs bill barring ‘foreign adversary’ land holdings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate is moving to bar citizens of a “foreign adversary” from buying property in the state in an anti-espionage measure that critics fear will chill overseas investments over outsize concerns. The bill in question was approved Thursday by a 31-5 vote. It would apply to citizens of so-called adversary nations on a U.S. Department of Commerce list that currently includes China, Russia, Cuba, Iran and North Korea. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says those countries “have specifically given us reason to have more scrutiny and to be a little bit more concerned.” Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian questions the premise that a Chinese-owned company’s purchase of land equates to “establishing a nest of spies.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.