David Toms shoots 65, leads inaugural Galleri Classic after one round

It was a historic Friday in Rancho Mirage as the PGA TOUR Champions officially teed off its newest tournament, the Galleri Classic.

Through one round of play, David Toms leads the tournament after firing a 7-under 65 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

David Toms is all smiles after shooting 7-under in the first round.

LEADERBOARD

The Galleri Classic, bringing PGA TOUR Champions golf back to the Coachella Valley for the first time since 1993, features 78 professionals in 54-hole tournament competition and vying for a $2.2 million purse and $330,000 winner’s prize.

The Galleri Classic trophy, which will be presented to the champion.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.