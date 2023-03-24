David Toms shoots 65, leads inaugural Galleri Classic after one round
It was a historic Friday in Rancho Mirage as the PGA TOUR Champions officially teed off its newest tournament, the Galleri Classic.
Beautiful and historic day here at @MissionHillsCC1 for the inaugural @GalleriClassic on the @ChampionsTour! Great to have this tournament here in town! @KESQ @Tarp1969 @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/oCYIkLj8V2— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 24, 2023
Through one round of play, David Toms leads the tournament after firing a 7-under 65 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.
The Galleri Classic, bringing PGA TOUR Champions golf back to the Coachella Valley for the first time since 1993, features 78 professionals in 54-hole tournament competition and vying for a $2.2 million purse and $330,000 winner’s prize.
