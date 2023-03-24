Early multi-cancer detection test available at Galleri Classic

All tournament long at the Galleri Classic, guests will have the chance to take a cancer test which gives the event its name.

Grail, Inc is the tournament's main sponsor. Its mission is to detect different types of cancer early on using its Galleri test. Early detection gives people a better chance to beat cancer.

https://youtu.be/W0m3Z_ak6vI

Kristin Graves took the test and is waiting for her results.

"I feel like it empowers me to take back my health care. It gives me hope for myself and my children," said Graves. "I've lost a lot of family members in recent years to cancer, and I feel like this is a way to just be proactive in my health care and, hopefully, be here for my grandchildren."

The multi-cancer early detection test is designed to access more than 50 types of cancer. It offers the benefits of detecting a cancer signal shared by many cancers not commonly screened for today, to allow for earlier treatment. It's done with a simple blood draw. If a cancer signal is found, the results can predict where the cancer is located in the body to help your healthcare provider with your next results.

https://youtu.be/ZqkuKb9yqVA

The entire testing process takes about 15 minutes, and people can expect results in about two weeks.

The Galleri test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. It is not recommended if you are pregnant, 21 years old or younger, or undergoing active cancer treatment.

The Galleri test is intended to be used in addition to, and not replace, other cancer screening tests your healthcare provider recommends.

As vice president of medical affairs at Grail, Megan Hall led an info session for guests about the test.

"We know that earlier detection of cancer before it has spread is associated with improved outcomes and better treatment and less expensive treatment," said Hall.

She said 8 out of 10 patients will live up to five years or longer when a cancer is found early before spreading. The Galleri Test launched in 2021. It's backed by data from more than 21,000 participants.

"The gallery test is meant to be used as a complement to the existing recommended cancer screens, not as a replacement. Because those screens are backed by decades and decades of research and data," said Hall.

At the tournament, the test costs about $899. FDA approval is still in the works, so insurance won't cover it.

Once the tournament is over though, locals can still access the test through Desert Care Network. Director of pharmacy with DCN Timothy Tyler, PharmD., said most people test negative.

"Getting a new blood test is just a simple-- just one little baby step more that you could do to actually help really change the course of your life," said Tyler.

If you are interested in learning more, contact Desert Regional's Comprehensive Cancer Center on their website or call (844) 522-8348. The Galleri test is available by prescription only. The Galleri test is not covered by insurance and has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.