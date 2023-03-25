State officials tour Mecca Agricultural farms and discuss Salton Sea issues with locals

State Assembly members, including Eduardo Garcia, came to local agriculture farms for a tour and to discuss environmental justice. They also went to the Salton Sea.

The day started with breakfast made by Tudor Ranch employees in mecca.

State officials began their tour at Anthony By The Sea, owned by Anthony Bianco.

A mix of growers, state officials, and community members shared concerns about the decreasing agricultural industry in the valley and farm worker benefits.

"We're here in the Coachella Valley, you know, to study to learn, you know, a lot of the issues impacting the valley, and, you know, certainly looking for opportunities to engage with local residents here," says Assemblymember Robert Rivas, the next Speaker of the House. "On many of these issues, this is a state certainly that, you know, faces some tremendous challenges. But, you know, certainly, this is a state where there are tremendous opportunities to do more for all residents of the state. But you know, certainly here with the assembly member, Mr. Eduardo Garcia, who has represented this region very well for the last eight years now."

"the air quality issues access to clean water, top of our priorities, where we've seen the state engage and make significant investments, the issue of housing as well as a very important issue, because it's tied to the infrastructure needs of the area," says Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

They continued their tour to the Salton Sea.

Assemblymember Garcia says taxes collected from the lithium industry will be allocated to Imperial County and 20% will go into Salton Sea maintenance and operation.