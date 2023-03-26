Warrant leads to 2 arrests at NorCal hotel; 1 pound of meth, gun seized

By CBS San Francisco

Click here for updates on this story

PLEASANT HILL, California (KPIX) — Police in Pleasant Hill on Saturday arrested two people at a local hotel while serving a warrant after discovering almost a pound of methamphetamine, a gun and evidence of drug sales.

According to a Pleasant Hill police Facebook post, on Saturday afternoon, officers learned a subject wanted in connection with a residential burglary might be in a room at a local hotel. Officers served the warrant and arrested the subject at the hotel without incident and found another person in the hotel room who also had multiple felony warrants and was on probation.

Officers found a hidden firearm, nearly a pound of methamphetamine as well as evidence of drug sales and a large amount of cash. Police said both subjects were booked county jail for multiple felonies including the the outstanding warrants. The drugs, firearm and cash were all seized.

Pleasant Hill police investigators will work closely with the District Attorney to review this case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.