Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men

BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Police and court records obtained by The Associated Press show that deputies who were accepted to a Mississippi sheriff’s department’s special tactical unit have been involved in at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another seriously wounded. Two men allege that Rankin County sheriff’s deputies shoved guns into their mouths during separate encounters, including one who says the deputy pulled the trigger, leaving him with wounds that required parts of his tongue to be sewn back together. The encounters have come under increased scrutiny since the January killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black father who died days after being severely beaten by members of a special police unit in Memphis, Tennessee.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

