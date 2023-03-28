Intoxicated man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal crash in Yucca Valley

A 35-year-old man from Twentynine Palms who was involved in a two-car crash while under the influence of marijuana is sentenced to 10 years in state prison for gross vehicular manslaughter.

Michael Anthony Wright was driving impaired from cannabis when his Audi sedan broadsided a Volkswagen driven by a 68-year-old woman from Yucca Valley at the intersection of Twentynine Palms and Airway Avenue in June 2020.

Wright and the driver were transported to local hospitals. The Volkswagen's passenger, Romona Pedrosa, 82, from Yucca Valley, was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center. Pedrosa later died from her injuries.