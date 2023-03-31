‘Church that pies built’: Coachella Valley Christian Church marks 100-year anniversary

The Coachella Valley Christian Church in Indio is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone this weekend: its 100-year anniversary.

The church started in an abandoned pool hall in Coachella on Easter Sunday in 1923. Since then, the church has grown into a tight-knit parish of about 50 people, moved locations, and made history.

Stephen Sloat, the lead pastor for decades, said he's proud of the congregation and the great people they have. "It's a very loving and unified group of people," he said.

Karen Sloat, Stephen's wife, collected more than 200 of the church's historical photos and memories. She said the new building on Jackson Street and Avenue 50 in Indio was paid for by selling pies at the Riverside County Fair. "It was called the church that pies built," she said. "They sold the pies. They gave half the money to the mortgage and half the money to the Coachella Valley rescue mission and eventually burned the mortgage."

The church has come a long way since its humble beginnings. The sanctuary received a facelift in 2008 after a plumbing-related flood, with new beams, lighting fixtures, and a new baptistry. Stephen said they also illuminated the cross, making it a beautiful sight to see from outside at night.

And there's a lot to look forward to.

"We're in the process of growing in numbers. But we look forward to more of an impact through prayer through community efforts. There's just showing the community that we are accepting and loving and we want them to know about the Bible," Karen Sloat said.

The church is planning special services of remembrance at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for its centennial celebration, with livestreaming available for those who can't attend in person.