Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee’s anti-drag law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law placing strict limits on drag shows just hours before it was set to go into effect, siding with a group that filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker issued a temporary injunction Friday, ruling the state has failed to make a compelling argument as to why Tennessee needed a new law to ban adult cabaret performances from public property or anywhere minors might be present. Memphis-based GBTQ+ theater company Friends of George’s earlier in the week filed the federal lawsuit Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and the state.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.