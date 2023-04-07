See what’s going on this Easter weekend in the Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS

The Palm Springs Fire Foundation will host the 75th Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast tis year. Children up to 9 years old will hunt for more than 3,000 eggs hidden around the park. Afterwards, children will get to meet the Easter Bunny on the PS fire engine. The festivities continue with a breakfast with Palm Springs fire fighters after the hunt.

Ruth Hardy Park

700 Tamarisk Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Saturday, April 8th

Egg Hunt starts at 9 A.M.

The Palm Springs Tram will have their Easter Sunrise Service to celebrate Easter Day at 8,000 feet. The event will feature songs of faith and worship by the Perkins Brothers, and messages by Pastor Robert Sneed.

Palm Springs Tram

1 Tramway Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Sunday, April 9th

Service starts at 5:30 A.M. First tram to the service at 4:45 a.m.

Breakfast served at the Pines Café at 6:30--10:30 a.m.

Easter Dinner served at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available for this event starting at 4:15 a.m. with reduced tram fares until 7:30 a.m. of same day; $29.95 for adults and seniors, and $17.95 for children ages 3-10.

LA QUINTA

La Quinta Easter Eggstravaganza at the La Quinta Park will include an Easter egg hunt, and a chalk drawing contest. The children can collect as many as they wish, and will be greeted by the Easter Bunny too!

La Quinta Park

Corner of Blackhawk Way &, Adams St, La Quinta, CA 92253

Saturday April 8th

Festivities begin at 9 A.M. until 11 A.M.

COACHELLA

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians joined by Spotlight 29 Casino will be hosting an Easter egg hunt for the first 1,00 children to arrive. Eventgoers will have the chance to participate in games, prizes, and a community raffle of bicycles. food is also available for purchase.

Coachella Crossroads

46-200 Harrison Pl, Coachella, CA 92236

Saturday, April 8th

Check-in Begins at 11 A.M.

