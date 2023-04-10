Pursuit and standoff wakes residents in Palm Springs

A woman was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in a Palm Springs neighborhood early Monday morning.

KESQ

The incident began as Riverside County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a possible DUI driver on Ramon Road and Landau Boulevard in Cathedral City at 3:40 a.m., according to a department spokesperson.

The female driver led deputies on a pursuit that ended on North Sunrise Way at the entrance of the Coyote Run Apartment complex.

Our crew at the scene witnessed the woman refusing to get out of the car for several hours, prompting sheriff's deputies to set off flash-bangs.

KESQ

The woman was pulled out of the car and taken by an ambulance around 5:45 a.m.

The extent of her injuries was not announced.