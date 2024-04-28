Warming up for the final day of the festival season

Temperatures are on track to reach the low 90s today as high pressure continues to dominate.

Conditions will be slow to cool this evening so be sure to pack plenty of water along with your cowboy hats if you're heading out to the final day of Stagecoach!

Today's breezy winds, with gusts between 20-30 mph, should provide some relief to those spending time outdoors.

Sunny, warm weather will prevail through the work week. A subtle cooling trend and the return of stronger winds is possible for next weekend.