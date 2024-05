Blue skies and warmer-than-average temperatures are expected for Sunday. Today is a great opportunity to spend Mother's Day poolside as daytime highs reach the low 100s!

Luckily, occasionally breezy winds will help cool us down throughout the day. Stronger breezes are expected later this evening.

Temperatures will take a slight dip for the beginning of next week before rebounding into the triple-digits near the middle of the week.