Published 11:06 AM

Hotels available ahead of the first weekend of Coachella 2023

Festival goers who are still in need of a place to stay for the first weekend of Coachella 2023 are still in luck. 

Travel websites are still showing availability at hotels in the local area ahead of the festival. 

However, booking a hotel this close to the opening weekend will come at a cost. 

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local hotel operators and visitors of the valley for more on what festival goers can expect this weekend. 

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.

Tatum Larsen

