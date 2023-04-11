La Quinta carjacking suspects arrested

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies say that two suspects wanted in an early morning carjacking in La Quinta were arrested at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Public Information Officer of Riverside County Sheriff's Department, two men stole a woman's car at gunpoint at 12:40 a.m. at Dune Palms Road near Avenue 48, according to the department.

The car was later found at Village Court and Highway 111 in Palm Desert. Deputies said one suspect drove the car into a patrol vehicle and fled the area. Both suspects, two 18-year-olds, were located a short time later and arrested.

There were no injuries were reported at either location.