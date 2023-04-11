La Quinta carjacking suspects remain wanted after escaping from deputies overnight

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for two carjacking suspects early Tuesday morning in Palm Desert.

Two men stole a woman's car at gunpoint at 12:40 a.m. in La Quinta on Dune Palms Road near Avenue 48, according to the department.

They were driving a white sedan authorities said deputies later found at Village Court and Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

Deputies said one suspect drove the car into a patrol vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Both suspects ran away from the scene and were not immediately located by deputies.

