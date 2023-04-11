Skip to Content
La Quinta carjacking suspects remain wanted after escaping from deputies overnight

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for two carjacking suspects early Tuesday morning in Palm Desert.

Two men stole a woman's car at gunpoint at 12:40 a.m. in La Quinta on Dune Palms Road near Avenue 48, according to the department.

They were driving a white sedan authorities said deputies later found at Village Court and Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

Deputies said one suspect drove the car into a patrol vehicle. 

No injuries were reported. 

Both suspects ran away from the scene and were not immediately located by deputies.

