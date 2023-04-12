Firebirds drop Reign in final home game of regular season, pull within one point of first place in Pacific Division

In their final home game of the regular season, the Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign 3-2 in front of 9,332 fans at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday night.

Final home game of the regular season calls for a Zam ride. Let’s go! @Firebirds #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/No2806VhFG — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 13, 2023

With the win, the Firebirds finish with a 24-5-3 record at Acrisure Arena.

9,332 the confirmed final attendance for the final home game of the regular season. Awesome.



Birds finish 24-5-3 at @AcrisureArena for their inaugural season. Also awesome.#FiredUp @AcrisureArena @Firebirds @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 13, 2023

Also, since Calgary lost in Abbotsford on Wednesday night, the Firebirds pull within one point of the Wranglers in the Pacific Division.

The team that finishes first in the division earns the ever-so-crucial first-round BYE in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Firebirds end their regular season schedule this week on the road with two games in Bakersfield against the Condors.

Those games are scheduled for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

Meanwhile, the Wranglers wrap up their regular season with two games in Abbotsford against the Canucks.

last home game of the regular season got us feelin some type of way🥲



2 more games on the road and then it’s time for playoffs baby! #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/uITP05MVDr — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 13, 2023

