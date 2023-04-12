Skip to Content
11:29 PM
11:00 PM

Firebirds drop Reign in final home game of regular season, pull within one point of first place in Pacific Division

In their final home game of the regular season, the Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign 3-2 in front of 9,332 fans at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Firebirds finish with a 24-5-3 record at Acrisure Arena.

Also, since Calgary lost in Abbotsford on Wednesday night, the Firebirds pull within one point of the Wranglers in the Pacific Division.

The team that finishes first in the division earns the ever-so-crucial first-round BYE in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Firebirds end their regular season schedule this week on the road with two games in Bakersfield against the Condors.

Those games are scheduled for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

Meanwhile, the Wranglers wrap up their regular season with two games in Abbotsford against the Canucks.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.

