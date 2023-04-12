Sheriff’s Dept. involved in hours-long standoff at Woodhaven Country Club

A stand-off at a home in the Woodhaven Country Club has gone on for several hours.

Woodhaven is at Washington and Hovley in Palm Desert. Authorities said it started just at around 10:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said deputies were called to the area for a man who was wanted for criminal threats and had a knife.

People in that area may have heard a helicopter circling overhead for much of the afternoon.

