Sheriff’s Dept. involved in hours-long standoff at Woodhaven Country Club
A stand-off at a home in the Woodhaven Country Club has gone on for several hours.
Woodhaven is at Washington and Hovley in Palm Desert. Authorities said it started just at around 10:45 a.m.
A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. said deputies were called to the area for a man who was wanted for criminal threats and had a knife.
People in that area may have heard a helicopter circling overhead for much of the afternoon.
