Gene Autry, Indian Canyon closed due to strong winds, sand, and low visibility

Update 4/13/23 - 6:10 p.m.

The city has closed N Gene Autry Drive due to low visibility from wind and sand.

Indian Canyon has been shut down.

Original Report 4/13/23 - 6:22 a.m.

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed to all traffic Thursday morning at 6:00 a.m. due to wind, sand, and low visibility.

Palm Springs Police said the normally busy roadway was closed due to visibility concerns.

The closure runs from N. Indian Canyon Drive was closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

Some alternate routes included Date Palm, Vista Chino, Highway 111, and Gene Autry Trail.

