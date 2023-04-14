Evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Thermal

Strong winds prompted a brush fire to ignite in Thermal Thursday night, prompting evacuations in the surrounding communities.

The fire started at 9:42 p.m. in the area of Avenue 62 and Jackson Street, according to Cal Fire.

KESQ

Crews at the scene initially reported five acres of brush on fire, but it quickly grew to 25 acres by 12:40 Friday morning.

Evacuations have been ordered for communities South of Avenue 62, East of Monroe Avenue, West of Van Buren Street, and North of Ave 63.

Desert Mirage High School's gym on Avenue 66 was set up as an evacuation shelter.

KESQ

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Cal Fire.

A civilian was also evaluated at the scene.