Long Beach Assistant Fire Chief Paul Alvarado named Palm Springs Fire Chief

The Palm Springs Fire Department will soon have a new Fire Chief.

City Manager Scott Stiles announced that Paul Alvarado, the Assistant Fire Chief in Long Beach, California, will be the next Palm Springs Fire Chief.

Alvarado is expected to start in early May.

The city says that he has served as Assistant Fire Chief in Long Beach since 2018. He began his career in Long Beach 27 years ago as a firefighter/paramedic and through the years worked his way up to Captain, Battalion Chief, and then Assistant Fire Chief.

“Paul Alvarado is an outstanding leader with an exceptional background in firefighting and executive leadership at one of the most respected fire departments in the nation,” said City Manager Scott Stiles. “In particular, his years of experience managing the firefighting needs at Long Beach Airport will serve us well in Palm Springs as our international airport continues to grow and flourish.”