Firefighters deal with windy conditions as they battle brush fire on Highway 62

6:30 p.m. Update: Cal Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the fire and are currently mopping up hot spots.



Cal Fire says a small fire stemming from a traffic accident sparked up near Highway 62 and Worsley Road near Desert Hot Springs. The fire was first reported as only 2 acres just before 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Cal Fire has asked for assistance from nearby fire agencies as the fire has grown to 7 acres as of 6:00 p.m. Cal Fire has also asked the California Highway Patrol to shut down Worsley Road between Dillon Road and Painted Hills Road.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.