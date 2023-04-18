Skip to Content
N. Indian Canyon Dr. & Gene Autry Trail back open through Whitewater wash

Update - 4/19/23

N Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are both back open, the city announced.

Original Report - 4/18/23

North Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail were both closed to all traffic early Tuesday morning due to wind, sand, and low visibility.

An official notification from Palm Springs Police was issued at 6:00 a.m. after drivers and Google Maps had earlier indicated no traffic on the normally busy roadways.

Some alternate routes in and out of Palm Springs include Date Palm Drive, Vista Chino Road, Highway 111, and Gene Autry Trail.

