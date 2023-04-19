Firebirds win first playoff game in franchise history, roll Roadrunners 5-1
The Firebirds showed no signs of nerves in their first playoff game in franchise history, dominating the Roadrunners en route to a 5-1 victory at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday night.
FIREBIRDS WIN THEIR FIRST EVER PLAYOFF GAME!!!🔥🚨— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 20, 2023
Joey Daccord stopped 45 of 46 Roadrunners’ shots while captain Max McCormick netted two goals in the first postseason game in Firebirds history.
Firebirds win first playoff game in franchise history, 5-1 the final over Tucson. @Firebirds take 1-0 lead on @RoadrunnersAHL in first round best-of-3 series. @KESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/eSABuDc0Yc— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 20, 2023
Read the game’s full box score HERE.
The Firebirds have a chance to eliminate the Roadrunners on Friday night.
We’re #FiredUp for @TheAHL playoffs as the @Firebirds host the @RoadrunnersAHL in the best-of-3 first round series here at @AcrisureArena.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 19, 2023
Stay with us for continuing coverage! @KESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @Jesus_G_Reyes @FuegoFirebirds @CalderCup pic.twitter.com/cCne8Sihid
Game 2 of this best-of-3 series is Friday at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.
What is the @CalderCup?— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 19, 2023
- born in 1937
- made of sterling silver & Brazilian mahogany
- 24 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds
- named after Frank Calder, 1st @NHL president
- awarded to @TheAHL champion
2022 champion @Chicago_Wolves were led by captain & now @Firebirds star @APots94 pic.twitter.com/KtpvK4T4Mn
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage as the Firebirds continue their quest for the Calder Cup.
@Firebirds win tonight 5-1 #FiredUp @BlakeArthur24 with highlights tonight in sports @KESQ pic.twitter.com/TNqh3UMJWp— Chris Tarpening (@Tarp1969) April 20, 2023