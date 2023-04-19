Skip to Content
April 19, 2023 11:16 PM
Published 9:57 PM

Firebirds win first playoff game in franchise history, roll Roadrunners 5-1

The Firebirds showed no signs of nerves in their first playoff game in franchise history, dominating the Roadrunners en route to a 5-1 victory at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday night.

Joey Daccord stopped 45 of 46 Roadrunners’ shots while captain Max McCormick netted two goals in the first postseason game in Firebirds history.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

The Firebirds have a chance to eliminate the Roadrunners on Friday night.

Game 2 of this best-of-3 series is Friday at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage as the Firebirds continue their quest for the Calder Cup.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

