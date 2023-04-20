Firebirds’ forward Tye Kartye named Most Outstanding Rookie in AHL

Firebirds rookie Tye Kartye earned high honors on Thursday, named as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie.

The full press release from the AHL is below.

.@Firebirds forward and @TheAHL rookie of the month Tye Kartye kept it pretty simple over the weekend when asked about his recent stretch of success, notching 17 points in 15 games. Hockey guy giving a hockey answer.@KESQ @Evan_Pivnick @grantfuhr @Qassignmentdesk @AcrisureArena pic.twitter.com/pRPJfYidny — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 3, 2023

The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Tye Kartye has been voted the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie for the 2022-23 season.

The award was voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league’s 32 cities.

One of the offensive leaders on a first-year team that ranked second in the AHL with 48 wins and 103 points, Kartye recorded 28 goals and 29 assists to lead all league rookies with 57 points in 2022-23. He placed second among rookie forwards in plus/minus with a plus-17 rating, and was one of only eight rookies league-wide to skate in all 72 of his team’s games during the regular season. Seven of Kartye’s goals were game-winners, also tops among AHL rookies.

After recording just two points in his first 12 games, Kartye compiled 55 points over his final 60 contests, and led the entire league with 25 goals after the Christmas break. He was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for March after tallying 17 points in 15 games, including his first professional hat trick in a 6-3 win over Texas on Mar. 12, and earned a spot on the year-end AHL All-Rookie Team.

A 21-year-old native of Kingston, Ont., Kartye signed as a free agent with the Seattle Kraken on Mar. 1, 2022.