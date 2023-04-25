Skip to Content
Pedestrian killed in Indio I-10 collision identified

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has identified a pedestrian who was killed in a collision with a semi-truck Monday night in Indio.

In a press release, authorities stated the victim was a 40-year-old woman from Thermal named Blanca Quevedo.

The collision occurred around 10 p.m. near Jackson St. and the I-10 Freeway going eastbound. Firefighters found Quevedo dead at the scene upon arrival.

The crash prompted a SIG alert, causing three lanes to shut down. Drivers were being merged into the left shoulder median to pass the scene of the incident until about 3 a.m. Monday night.

