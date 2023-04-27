Firebirds fall to Eagles, series is now tied 1-1

The Firebirds fell short on Thursday night in Colorado against the Eagles in Game 2, losing 3-2 in game 2 of the 2nd round series.

Ryker Evans and Luke Henman scored the goals for the Firebirds, but it was Mikhail Maltsev’s goal with four minutes left that gave the Eagles the victory.

Joey Daccord made 35 saves in the defeat that ties the series at one win apiece.

Game three will take place this Sunday, April 30th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 3pm PT.

