Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say that Russia has launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days. The attack damaged buildings and wounded at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad but failed to hit Kyiv. Air raid sirens blared across the capital at about 3:45 a.m. Monday followed by explosions as missiles were intercepted by Ukrainian defense systems. The Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief said that 18 cruise missiles were fired in total from the Murmansk and Caspian regions and 15 of them were intercepted. On Friday, more than 20 cruise missiles and two explosive drones were launched at Kyiv, the first such attack in nearly two months.

