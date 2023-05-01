‘Sí se puede!’ Community rallies for immigration rights on May Day

Monday, May 1st marks International Workers’ Day.

Thousands of people worldwide held May Day rallies calling for action.

In front of Indio City Hall, around two dozen people came together demanding equality for immigrants. Advocacy groups, local representatives and community members participated in the rally.

They chanted “Si se puede," or we can do it!

Advocated say workers’ voices will continue to be heard, but they need support from lawmakers for change to be made.

“It’s very important for our community because I think we've seen immigrants really drive our economy for a long time. And it's time that we address, you know, the underlying issues there and make sure that they receive the same rights that we do as workers here in the United States," said Indio Mayor Oscar Ortiz.

Growing up in the Coachella Valley, Ortiz says this community is made up of so many hardworking immigrants who deserve the same rights as any American.

He says that for far too long, immigrants have been marginalized throughout the country.

“I think we've seen a lot of the human rights abuses though in the past couple years. That really called to our attention, we need to pay more attention to these issues and keep raising awareness and keep fighting to make sure that all of us are able to be here safely," Ortiz said.

It’s day that really hits home for Thermal resident, Rosa Benito.

“There's a lot of us, like, that are undocumented and working. But, we don't have any of the basic necessities like unemployment to help us get through the day. So like, being able to bring awareness... it's a very big thing that I want to be a part of," Benito said.

Growing up with parents who are farmworkers, Benito tells us she wants to fight for their rights.

“We can't really communicate and being able to, like me, myself have this small little platform here like speaking of this is like really, it's nice being able to bring awareness.”

Advocates say May Day is important for the community, but their fight for immigrant rights and freedoms continues everyday.