Desert Hot Springs police standoff leads to explosive discovery inside a home

Police and a bomb squad removed an explosive device from a Desert Hot Springs home where a man was barricaded early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 12200 block of Ocotillo Road shortly after midnight for reports of shots fired, according to police.

Nobody was injured, but officers surrounded the neighborhood.

Police said they later discovered a suspect was refusing to come out.

A Bearcat was sent to the scene and the suspect eventually surrendered.

A team of bomb technicians was also called to the scene, arriving shortly after 5:00 a.m. and promptly went to work to remove what police said was an explosive device.

The police activities shut down Ocotillo Drive from Buena Vista to Pierson Boulevard.

There was no immediate word on the name of the man who surrendered or if he was facing any criminal charges.

