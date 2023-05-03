Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 11:42 PM
Published 11:24 PM

Firebirds escape elimination against Colorado, force decisive Game 5 on Friday

With their backs against the wall, the Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Colorado Eagles in a must-win Game 4 on Wednesday night, 4-3, at Acrisure Arena.

Alexander True was sensational and scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the third period.

With less than three minutes left in regulation, Kole Lind was called for holding sending Colorado to a late powerplay. The Firebirds cleared the zone as Carsen Twarynski sprung Alexander True up the ice on a breakaway. True went to the backhand to beat Johansson and give Coachella Valley a 4-3 lead.

Joey Daccord made 28 saves in the victory that sets up a winner take all game five on Friday night at Acrisure Arena. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 1-for-6 and the penalty kill went 5-for-6.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

Up next, the Firebirds and Eagles meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 finale on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 pm at Acrisure Arena.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebird playoff hockey.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content