Firebirds escape elimination against Colorado, force decisive Game 5 on Friday

With their backs against the wall, the Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Colorado Eagles in a must-win Game 4 on Wednesday night, 4-3, at Acrisure Arena.

Alexander True was sensational and scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the third period.

Firebirds Game 4 🎙️⬇️ CVF beats Colorado 4-3 to force decisive Game 5 on Friday.



- HC Dan Bylsma on True's 2-goal performance

- True emphasizes "job not done"

- When does Bylsma want to play Game 5? ASAP! @KESQ @Firebirds @TheAHL @grantfuhr pic.twitter.com/98Dpo42Emc — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 4, 2023

ALL TOGETHER NOW!!!



TRUUUUUUUEEE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4DoV6XiG25 — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 4, 2023

With less than three minutes left in regulation, Kole Lind was called for holding sending Colorado to a late powerplay. The Firebirds cleared the zone as Carsen Twarynski sprung Alexander True up the ice on a breakaway. True went to the backhand to beat Johansson and give Coachella Valley a 4-3 lead.

Joey Daccord made 28 saves in the victory that sets up a winner take all game five on Friday night at Acrisure Arena. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 1-for-6 and the penalty kill went 5-for-6.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

Up next, the Firebirds and Eagles meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 finale on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 pm at Acrisure Arena.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebird playoff hockey.