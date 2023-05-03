Firebirds escape elimination against Colorado, force decisive Game 5 on Friday
With their backs against the wall, the Coachella Valley Firebirds beat the Colorado Eagles in a must-win Game 4 on Wednesday night, 4-3, at Acrisure Arena.
Alexander True was sensational and scored two goals, including the game-winner late in the third period.
With less than three minutes left in regulation, Kole Lind was called for holding sending Colorado to a late powerplay. The Firebirds cleared the zone as Carsen Twarynski sprung Alexander True up the ice on a breakaway. True went to the backhand to beat Johansson and give Coachella Valley a 4-3 lead.
Joey Daccord made 28 saves in the victory that sets up a winner take all game five on Friday night at Acrisure Arena. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 1-for-6 and the penalty kill went 5-for-6.
Up next, the Firebirds and Eagles meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 finale on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 pm at Acrisure Arena.
Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebird playoff hockey.